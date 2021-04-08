Menu

Video: Arsenal Holes exploited as Tomas scores dramatic last-gasp equaliser to rescue draw for Slavia Prague

In the 93rd minute of this evening’s Europa League knockout tie between Arsenal and Slavia Prague, the Gunners saw a victory snatched away as the Czech Republican side scored a last-gasp equaliser.

A corner was whipped in from the right side, in a trademark unfortunate moment for the Gunners the ball nicked off of goalscorer Nicolas Pepe as it flashed across the middle of the goal.

This left the ball to drill towards the far post, where Cedric Soares was punished for not being in front of his man as Tomas Holes dove down to head the ball into the back of the net.

Arsenal have now made the second-leg a much more difficult task than it needed to be, with all respect to the valiant efforts from Slavia. This result may also have an impact on their Premier League matches.

