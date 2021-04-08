Video: Astonishing scenes between Man United and Granada as streaker gently saunters across the pitch

The lack of fans has hurt the game of football in many different ways, but it’s largely forgotten that we haven’t been able to see any pitch invaders for a while.

That changed tonight between Man United and Granada as someone did take to the field, but it’s one of the more low effort attempts that you’ll see as he just went for a gentle saunter across the pitch:

Streaker in the Man U vs Granada game, class ? pic.twitter.com/SldVgCXc8x — Declan Gardner (@d3cky_x) April 8, 2021

Pictures from BT Sport

Even the TV coverage appeared to be caught out as he got a good few seconds of screen time before it cut away for security to deal with him, but it’s somehow added to the lively start to the game tonight.