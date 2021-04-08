Cristiano Ronaldo lashed out at the post after missing an easy opportunity to score with a header for Juventus against Napoli.
Watch below as Ronaldo clearly realises he should’ve done better with the kind of chance you’d normally back him to score in his sleep…
"Cristiano Ronaldo misses a sitter"
Not my ? pic.twitter.com/OCXCC3igOP
— Thushar (@CulerTweets) April 8, 2021
RONALDO AGAIN!!!!!!!! MISSES ANOTHER SITTER FOR JUVENTUS. 33 BIG CHANCES MISSED ALREADY THIS SEASON????? pic.twitter.com/L99wmkHN7b
— Ultimate10 (@ClassicMessi10) April 7, 2021
Pictures courtesy of Premier Sports 1
Ronaldo’s Juventus are not having the best season, but the Portugal international put things right not long after this as he scored to make it 1-0 against Napoli.
See below for Ronaldo’s goal, which helped Juve to a 2-1 victory in this Serie A clash…
Cristiano Ronaldo scores for Juve after some outstanding play from Chiesa to set him up! ?
A massive game, and just the start the Bianconeri would have wanted ?? pic.twitter.com/9V7H1yMTxu
— Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) April 7, 2021