Video: Cristiano Ronaldo kicks the post in frustration after missing great chance for Juventus vs Napoli

Juventus
Cristiano Ronaldo lashed out at the post after missing an easy opportunity to score with a header for Juventus against Napoli.

Watch below as Ronaldo clearly realises he should’ve done better with the kind of chance you’d normally back him to score in his sleep…

Ronaldo’s Juventus are not having the best season, but the Portugal international put things right not long after this as he scored to make it 1-0 against Napoli.

See below for Ronaldo’s goal, which helped Juve to a 2-1 victory in this Serie A clash…

