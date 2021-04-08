Video: Horrible finish sees Bukayo Saka miss golden chance for Arsenal to take the lead against Slavia Prague

In the 28th minute of this evening’s Europa League knockout tie between Arsenal and Slavia Prague, the Gunners had a wonderful chance to take the lead in the first-leg tie.

Rob Holding sent the ball through to Bukayo Saka with a wonderful pass from the halfway line, the 19-year-old collected the ball and drifted inside, from the right-wing.

As the wonderkid bared down on goal, the left side of the net was gaping but Saka completely missed the target with a disastrous finish that send the ball well wide of the post.

Mikel Arteta could only hold his head in his hands in reaction to the moment.

Pictures from BT Sport.

This certainly isn’t the kind of quality that anyone expects from Saka, perhaps the fact that the youngster had so much time and space to strike the ball ultimately threw him off.