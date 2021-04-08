Video: Lightning-fast Nicolas Pepe scores late for Arsenal with beautiful chip after pass from Aubameyang vs Slavia Prague

In the 85th minute of this evening’s Europa League tie between Arsenal and Slavia Prague, Granit Xhaka launched the ball forward, sparking a counter-attacking opportunity for the Gunners.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang wrestled the ball away in a duel before slipping it in behind whilst off-balance, Nicolas Pepe showed his blistering pace to latch onto the ball.

Pepe knocked the ball forward and lifted the ball into the back of the net with a lovely chip past the on-rushing Slavia keeper.

The pair were introduced in the 78th minute for Bukayo Saka and Alexandre Lacazette, Mikel Arteta’s call has paid off, it’s a shame that they won’t brought on earlier.

Breakthrough at last! ? Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang combines with Nicolas Pépé who lifts the ball over Ond?ej Kolá? ? Relief for Arsenal! #UEL pic.twitter.com/i0SQZpJKem — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 8, 2021

Pictures from BT Sport and Polsat Sport.

Arsenal will simply get nowhere near their former glory anytime soon if they continue to turn in sloppy performances like this against respectfully much weaker sides.