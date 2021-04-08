Menu

Video: Marcus Rashford catches the TV coverage and Granada cold with a sublime touch and finish for Man United

It’s understandable that the TV coverage may decide to linger on some replays if something big has happened, but that wasn’t really the case tonight.

Granada had a good chance that wouldn’t have counted as the assistant ruled the ball had left the pitch, but the shot was off target so it didn’t really matter.

Suddenly the coverage went back to the ball fizzing in the Granada net and Rashford celebrating, and it turns out it was a sublime goal:

It feels like a big moment in the tie as Granada have looked promising so the first goal was vital, and it gives united something to build on as the game goes on.

