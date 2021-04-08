Video: Refs forced to get involved as Concacaf Champions League clash ends in 22-man brawl

Philadelphia beat Saprissa 1-0 in yesterday’s CONCACAF Champions League clash, but that really doesn’t tell the full story.

In the closing minute of the game, every player on the field – and a few off the bench – gathered after one of the home side’s players was shoved by a Union man in retaliation for a strong challenge on a team-mate.

Match officials were forced to get involved to help separate the no-less-than-22-man brawl, which was successfully dispersed after about a minute of dramatic scenes.

The two sides will meet again next Thursday (April 15) in Philadelphia for the second leg of the round of 16 tie.

Take a look at the wild scenes below – with footage via Fox Soccer.