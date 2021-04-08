West Ham and Borussia Dortmund are reportedly set to battle it out for the transfer of Spartak Moscow striker Jordan Larsson.

The 23-year-old is the son of legendary forward Henrik Larsson, and has impressed with his recent performances in Russia.

Larsson is now being eyed up by Dortmund ahead of a summer in which they will surely face a huge fight to keep hold of star front-man Erling Haaland.

But West Ham are also keen on Larsson, according to Goal, so it could be that we’ll see the Sweden international moving to the Premier League.

Larsson has 10 goals in 20 games this season and looks like he could add something to David Moyes’ side, with a striker likely to be a top target for the club this summer.

Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham has also been linked strongly with West Ham in that position.