Menu

West Ham and Borussia Dortmund in transfer battle for son of footballing legend

West Ham FC
Posted by

West Ham and Borussia Dortmund are reportedly set to battle it out for the transfer of Spartak Moscow striker Jordan Larsson.

The 23-year-old is the son of legendary forward Henrik Larsson, and has impressed with his recent performances in Russia.

MORE: West Ham could seal bargain transfer of Premier League goalkeeper this summer

Larsson is now being eyed up by Dortmund ahead of a summer in which they will surely face a huge fight to keep hold of star front-man Erling Haaland.

But West Ham are also keen on Larsson, according to Goal, so it could be that we’ll see the Sweden international moving to the Premier League.

More Stories / Latest News
Spurs make an early move to sign star destined for relegation as he’s determined to stay in the top league
Huge boost for Leeds United as Premier League star available for transfer
Former Arsenal favourite Emmanuel Frimpong reveals dream to return to Russia to do “porn with 20 girls”

Larsson has 10 goals in 20 games this season and looks like he could add something to David Moyes’ side, with a striker likely to be a top target for the club this summer.

Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham has also been linked strongly with West Ham in that position.

More Stories henrik larsson Jordan Larsson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.