West Ham could have another reclamation project as struggling Chelsea star becomes their number 1 summer target

There is so much about West Ham that’s been unexpected this season, but the fact that David Moyes has kept them fighting for the Champions League through an entire season shows it’s not just a streaky run of form.

The work done with Jesse Lingard to rejuvenate him is the perfect example. He looked so short of confidence at Man United and you did fear that he wouldn’t do much for the Hammers, but he’s been outstanding and now a permanent move looks like a necessity.

It does prove that some players just thrive when they feel like they are trusted to start every game, so could the same happen with Tammy Abraham if he makes the same move next season:

Tammy Abraham is now West Ham's no.1 Striker target for the summer. [@ExWHUemployee] pic.twitter.com/GDYRDhDNyR — West Ham Central (@WestHam_Central) April 8, 2021

There will be some fans who don’t really like it when the club take struggling players from the bigger sides, but it should be a point of pride if they can consistently turn their fortunes around and prove they can get the best out of these talents.

Abraham looked impressive at Chelsea when he first became a first team regular under Frank Lampard because he was a key player who felt like he was being backed, but his form has slid this year when he’s been in and out of the side and struggling for confidence.

He’s quick, he’s a good finisher and he’s physical and hard-working so all of the attributes for a top striker are there, while you can also see Chelsea letting him move on fairly easily in the summer.

He also looks like the kind of striker who needs to start every week to build his confidence and form so he’ll struggle to prove himself in cameo roles at Stamford Bridge, so this could be a great signing for West Ham in the summer.