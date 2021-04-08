West Ham eye summer transfer for Europa League star

It looks pretty certain that West Ham’s season will be seen as a massive success no matter what happens in the next few weeks, and the most important thing is to keep pushing on in the summer.

That means making some smart investments in quality players who will hopefully excel before being sold on for a huge profit in a few years, and that will allow the club to keep growing and improving.

A report from Goal has indicated that a move for Granada midfielder Yangel Herrera is emerging as a possibility, but it could be complicated by the fact that he’s owned by Man City.

READ MORE: West Ham could have another reclamation project as struggling Chelsea star becomes their number 1 summer target

Herrera has been one of the standouts in Granada’s shock run to the Europa League quarter-finals and he’ll face off against Man United tonight, but the biggest problem is that it’s not clear what City want to do.

He will return to Manchester in the summer and there are even suggestions that he could be kept as a replacement for Fernandinho, but it still looks more likely that he will be sold.

The 22-year-old has had work permit issues in the past but it doesn’t look like that would be a problem just now, while Southampton are also thought to be interested.

He tends to play as a defensive midfielder but he also possesses the ability to thump them from distance so he could be a great addition, but it will depend on what City decide to do.