Arsenal keen on transfer swoop for Premier League star but need to sell players first

Arsenal are reportedly reviving their interest in a transfer deal for Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha ahead of this summer.

The Gunners will, however, need to sell players before they can think about an ambitious move for Zaha, who they first looked at back in 2019, according to 90min.

Zaha has been one of the finest attacking players in the Premier League for a number of years and is surely ready to make the step up to a bigger club.

The Ivory Coast international flopped at Manchester United earlier in his career, but he’s improved a great deal since then and it would be intriguing to see him at a club like Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta would do well to bring in Zaha as an upgrade on out-of-form attacking duo Nicolas Pepe and Willian, both of whom must surely be candidates for the exit door after their total lack of impact at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal fans will hope to see some investment in the squad this summer after such a disappointing season, and a big name like Zaha seems ideal to help turn things around for next season.

‘Not a happy home life’ – This bizarre Premier League first could explain Liverpool’s dramatic collapse this season. Click here to find out more.