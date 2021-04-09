Menu

‘100 per cent’ – Harry Kane has made a final decision on his Tottenham Hotspur future

Tottenham FC
Ahead of the Carabao Cup final and the most important fixtures of the 2020/21 Premier League campaign, it appears that Harry Kane has made a decision about his future.

There’s been much speculation over the past few months given that Kane had intimated in a previous interview with Thierry Henry that he’d be prepared to move on if Tottenham hadn’t won any trophies.

Their only hope of doing so this season rests on their fixture at Wembley against Manchester City.

That’s a game where Kane and all of his team-mates need to bring their A-game if they’re to stand any chance.

The striker’s head could be elsewhere, however.

According to Football Insider, a source is quoted as saying that Kane “100 per cent thinking of moving on.”

He’ll turn 28 before the start of the 2021/22 season and that means he’s not got too long left within which to pick up a trophy or two.

With respect, Spurs seem further away from doing that than ever.

