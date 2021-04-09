Although he’s done some very good things as Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer still has a habit of making the odd baffling decision.

It’s perhaps that which has stopped the Red Devils from becoming a truly top team under his tutelage.

He’s not done too bad to this point, mind.

Virtually assured of a Europa League semi-final spot after their 2-0 win at Granada on Thursday night, they’re also the ‘best of the rest’ in the Premier League, as rivals, Man City, waltz away with another top-flight title.

Former Man United star and team-mate of Solskjaer’s, and now BT Sport pundit, Paul Scholes still isn’t happy though.

The Norwegian has had every chance over the last few games to make it clear who his number one goalkeeper is.

Dean Henderson started in the Premier League at the weekend, suggesting that he had usurped David de Gea for the jersey, however, the Spaniard played against Granada.

“I think it’s always awkward when you’re trying to keep two goalkeepers happy,” Scholes was quoted as saying by The Sun.

“I was in a team that tried to replace Peter Schmeichel for years. It wasn’t until we got Edwin van der Sar, five or six years later, until it seemed to settle down again.”