Arsenal close to agreeing new deal for highly-rated attacker

Despite their on-field woes, Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are set to be handed a boost off it, after recent reports emerged suggesting the club are close to agreeing a new deal with striker Folarin Balogun.

Balogun, 19, has come through Arsenal’s youth ranks after he signed up to their academy all the way back in 2011.

Having already made his senior first-team debut at the back end of last year, Balogun’s Arsenal future certainly looked bright.

However, a recent impasse over a new deal, which expires this summer, has seen the young striker linked with a shock move away.

For much of this season, fans had been growing increasingly concerned that their side could lose one of their most highly-rated homegrown prospects, however, according to the Daily Mail, Arteta has now convinced the teenager to stay at the Emirates.

The Daily Mail claim that the Gunners are now ‘on the verge’ of agreeing a new deal with the youngster which would undoubtedly see him commit his long-term future to the club he’s been with for the last 10-years.

It has also been noted that the youngster’s current situation had draw interest from Crystal Palace, Manchester City and Everton, however, with Balogun set to put pen-to-paper with Arsenal, that interest is certain to die down.