Menu

Arsenal want £15m for outcasted midfielder

Arsenal FC
Posted by

You’d be forgiven for forgetting he’s even an Arsenal player, but according to reports, on-loan midfielder Lucas Torreira is set to make his exit permanent – as long as a buyer matches the Gunners’ £15m demands, that it.

READ MORE: Former Brazil national team gaffer wants Neymar and Lionel Messi reunite

Since joining Arsenal all the way back in 2018 from Italian side Sampdoria, Torreira’s time in London has always failed to live up to expectations.

Despite being with the club for three-years, the South American midfielder has made less than 90 appearances, in all competitions, for Mikel Arteta’s side.

In an attempt to prevent his career from completely stalling, the 25-year-old was allowed to join Atletico Madrid on-loan during last summer’s transfer window.

More Stories / Latest News
Former Brazil national team gaffer wants Neymar and Lionel Messi reunite
West Ham think they can secure Lingard on permanent deal on one condition
Manchester United reeling from revelations that porn star provided escort services to three of their players

Despite being a regular in Diego Simeone’s matchday squads, according to recent claims from ESPN, Arsenal’s on-loan star could be set for a permanent move back to his native South America.

It has been reported that Argentinian side Boca Juniors want to add the experienced midfielder to their ranks with Torreira also keen to make the switch.

Having paid nearly £26m for Torreira, Arsenal are undoubtedly going to suffer a loss, however, ESPN claim that loss will be within the region of £10m as they slap a £15m price tag on the Uruguayan’s back.

More Stories Lucas Torreira

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.