No player likes getting injured, least of all when there’s a tournament just around the corner.

However, that’s exactly the fate that has befallen Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish, who now faces a race against time to be fit for the end of the Premier League season as well as this summer’s European Championship.

The midfield talisman can hardly have done any more to impress Gareth Southgate over the past 12 months.

He brings something different to the table and certainly deserves to be included in the final squad.

Before then, however, he will need to prove his fitness for the Villains, and The Sun suggest that he won’t get a chance to do that until May at the earliest.

He’s already missed seven games with his shin complaint, and he’ll be absent for another three weeks in order to ensure that things have fully healed before he’s allowed to be unleashed again.