Barcelona could overhaul their defence next season as two free agent stars linked to the Nou Camp

Barcelona’s defence has been an issue this season due to injuries and a general lack of form, so you would expect that reinforcements will arrive in the summer.

It’s likely that they will need to be free transfers because of a lack of funds, but there’s an interesting possibility of bringing in one veteran star and one who is good enough to play straight away but also has room to develop.

Eric Garcia would be the younger option and his arrival is expected from Man City in the summer when his contract expires, although Marca’s latest report does through some doubt on that.

It sounds like the deal still has a good chance of happening but Barca are hoping to negotiate a lower salary, while he would be the clear future of the defence if he arrives.

The veteran option would be more interesting as Goal have reported that Bayern defender Jerome Boateng is seen as a target for Barca, and his contract is up in the summer so there wouldn’t be a need for a fee either.

He’s starting to lose his pace but the experience and quality could still improve the defence, so he could rotate with Pique as the experienced option – something that would also allow them to rest when needed and hopefully avoid injury.