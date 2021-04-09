Barcelona will sell breakthrough ace this summer if the deal includes a buy-back clause

Ronald Koeman has done an excellent job of turning everything around at Barcelona, and a huge part of that has been introducing more of the young players into the team.

That didn’t happen before as they just throw money at ageing veterans in an attempt to find short-term fixes, and it’s a reason why the squad is still a bit of a mess.

One of those young players who broke through this season was Konrad de la Fuente as he made his first-team debut, but he’s since reverted to the B team in the past few weeks.

It’s reached a point where ESPN have reported that Barca may not take up the option to extend his contract this summer, and they would be willing to sell him as a result.

They still think highly of him but this could be a rare example of a club doing the right thing by a player and letting him go elsewhere to develop and establish himself, so a permanent sale would be preferred to a loan move.

They don’t want to cut ties completely so any sale would need to include a buy-back clause in the future, but he’s an exciting winger who has pace and he can play on either side, so hopefully he does get a move and the chance to prove himself.