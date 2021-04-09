Chelsea plot move for €60m La Liga star to reinforce defence

With Thomas Tuchel favouring a back three, there’s an element of expectation that the former PSG boss will be keen to strengthen his defence in the summer with a quality centre-half.

Sevilla’s Jules Kounde is one such name that has been thrown into the mix, with La Colina de Nervion reporting Chelsea’s interest in the 22-year-old.

There may be serious competition abroad in La Liga, as well as at home, for the Frenchman’s signature, however, with the publication claiming that Chelsea could have to fend off the likes of Manchester City and Spain’s big three to make the move happen.

As things stand, Tuchel’s current options in the centre of defence could certainly do with at least one major improvement, with Thiago Silva set to turn 37 in the summer.

The €60m man (as valued by Transfermarkt) would represent the first major signing of the German’s reign at the club.

Given the tactical setup at Stamford Bridge, one might very well argue that the centre-half position should be considered an absolute top priority.

Certainly, fans will hope that it will be the difference between a top four challenge and Chelsea’s long-awaited return to the title contest, having not secured the Premier League crown since 2016.