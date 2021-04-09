With only a handful of games now left of the 2020/21 Premier League season, West Ham United are sitting pretty in fourth place.

David Moyes’ side have performed well above expectations this season, and their destiny is now completely in their own hands.

Champions League football next season would be an incredible, and well-deserved bonus, however, Moyes has been dealt a significant blow at precisely the wrong time of the campaign.

According to The Sun, Michail Antonio is likely to miss the rest of the season after tests revealed the seriousness of the hamstring problem sustained in the match against Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier in the week.

It comes hot on the heels of the knee injury sustained by Declan Rice whilst on international duty with England.

More Stories / Latest News Real concern for Arsenal after Mikel Arteta offers update on Martin Odegaard injury following Slavia Prague draw Paul Scholes names the only two clubs that could ‘afford’ to sign Erling Haaland this summer as Man United and Chelsea target striker Midfielder refuses to rule out a dramatic Chelsea return as he cites “unfinished business” at Stamford Bridge

That’s a problem which will keep the Hammers captain out for a minimum of four weeks, and means Moyes’ two most influential players will be missing at a crucial stage.