Since his playing days ended, Gary Neville has become a successful businessman with interest in a number of sectors.

However, football has always been his first love, and to that end, it was little surprise that he was elected chair of an independent body to decide on who would succeed Gordon Taylor as the new CEO of the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA).

However, it seems that not everyone is happy about that particular appointment, with the Daily Mail suggesting that a leading candidate for the position, that was eventually filled by Maheta Molango, has filed a formal letter of complaint against Neville.

A letter seen by the Daily Mail accuses the former Man United and England defender of acting unlawfully during the process.

Given Neville’s part-ownership of Salford City, the letter states that there has to be a conflict of interest.

Further, Neville’s membership of the EFL salary cap working group, which opposed player’s interests, is also cited as being another reason for unlawful conduct.

It’s unclear at this point if the matter will be investigated further, but it’s sure to be uncomfortable for the ex-right-back for a while yet.