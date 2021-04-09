West Ham’s surge towards the Champions League places has as much to do with the sensational form of loan signing, Jesse Lingard, as any other player.

Though one man doesn’t make a team of course, the Man United midfielder has been the spark that has lit the blue touch paper for the Hammers.

Indeed, his nine goal involvements since signing for the east Londoners is the most by any player in the English top-flight.

It’s no surprise that David Moyes would want to keep a player who has earned an England recall at just the right time too.

However, the Red Devils might be about to scupper their hopes of doing a deal.

That’s because, according to The Athletic, the Old Trafford outfit want to explore the possibility of including Lingard in any deal to take West Ham captain, Declan Rice, in the opposite direction.

More Stories / Latest News ‘Always awkward’ – Paul Scholes slams decision made by former Man United colleague Solskjaer Tottenham star tipped for La Liga switch should Barcelona and Madrid fail to attract key targets Aston Villa set to be without Jack Grealish until May with Gareth Southgate sweating on star’s fitness ahead of the European Championship

Moyes is highly unlikely to be willing to part with his star player in any event, let alone as part of a swap deal.

However, he’ll surely not want to give up the services of a player who has revitalised West Ham’s season either.