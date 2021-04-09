Huge boost for Liverpool this summer as key target’s release clause is revealed to be less than expected

Liverpool did look short of options in defence going into this season, but very few teams would have the depth to deal with all of the problems that came their way.

Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez should return next season but it could take them some time to return to their best, while Joel Matip has his own injury issues to deal with.

Phillips and Williams have looked good but may benefit from a loan spell that gives them a whole season of starting experience, while it’s not clear if Kabak and Davies will still be there next season.

All of this means that it won’t be a surprise if they do make a major addition in defence this summer, and RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate has been heavily linked in recent days.

Leipzig may not want to lose him and Upamecano in the same summer, but it’s emerged they won’t have a choice if his release clause is triggered – and it also looks like it’s less than previously expected:

TRUE ? Ibrahima Konaté (21) is cheaper than expected for @LFC. His release clause at @DieRotenBullen is between 32.5 and 34 million Euros pic.twitter.com/lm1lBqxznC — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) April 9, 2021

He may not be the finished article yet but he has everything you want in a defender and plenty of experience at the top level, while he still has plenty of time to develop so his potential is exciting.

If that release clause it accurate then you can see plenty of clubs being interested, but he looks like the perfect signing for Liverpool and he should be affordable too.