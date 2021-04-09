The world of football will be watching when Real Madrid take on Barcelona in the second El Clasico of the season on Saturday night.

The Catalans are just a point behind La Liga leaders, Atletico Madrid, with Los Blancos only a further two points back.

Though the match won’t be decisive for either side, given that there will still be another 24 points to play for, this is still one of the most important Clasicos in years.

Drama generally surrounds the fixture, and this edition has been no exception with a change to the referee before a ball has been kicked in anger.

According to Spanish Football Federation’s official website, cited by Sport, Mateu Lahoz, who was appointed to the fixture, has been injured and will be replaced.

The RFEF have decided to appoint Gil Manzano, another veteran of these matches, in his place, and he will now be charged with keeping order at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium.