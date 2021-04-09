Leeds United join race to sign elite Premier League striker

In recent times, Leeds United have been best known for their ability to punch above their weight, and if emerging reports are anything to go by, that trend looks to continue.

Having secured promotion back to England’s top-flight for the first time in 16-years last season, Marcelo Bielsa’s Whites appear to have high ambitions for the future.

According to a recent report from 90min, the West Yorkshire club have joined the race to sign soon-to-be free agent and Premier League great Sergio Aguero.

Following the club’s confirmation their leading striker would be leaving later this year, it has been claimed a whole host of clubs from around the world would like to land the prolific striker.

It has been reported that Aguero, who has been left ‘pleasantly surprised’ by the high interest in services, has offers from England, Spain, France, Italy, the MLS and even the Middle East.

However, despite being unable, at this stage, to offer the 32-year-old European football, Leeds United do still pose an attractive option.

90min note that should Aguero turn down offers from other clubs, including from Londoners Chelsea and West Ham, in favour of a switch to Leeds, the Argentinian will be able to remain living in his Northern home.

In an attempt to make room for Aguero, Bielsa is said to be prepared to offload current attacker Rodrigo, however, one player who will not be going anywhere is Patrick Bamford who is understood to be offered a new deal.