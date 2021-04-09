Leeds United set for bumper summer following reports of triple transfer swoop

According to a recent report from The Athletic’s reporter David Ornstein, Leeds United are poised for a busy summer.

After making their way back to England’s top-flight last season for the first time in 16-years, Marcelo Bielsa’s Whites have enjoyed a decent campaign this time out.

Currently vying for a top-half finish, it goes without saying, when competing in the Premier League for the first time, in a long time, maintaining your survival is paramount.

However, with that being said, according to recent reports, not only do the Whites have ambitions to remain in England’s big time, but they also want to keep on improving year on year.

Speaking on The Atheltic’s YouTube channel, Ornstein has claimed that the club, run by owner Andrea Radrizzani has plans to make as many as three summer signings.

“I think Leeds as a club will always be looking to refresh and improve and look how they can strengthen that squad,” Ornstein said.

“I’ve heard from people that they are looking at maybe three positions to back-up what they already have to provide greater quality in depth.”

Although Ornstein fails to mention any names, the news, which is not only exciting for fans of the Whites, also comes at the same time Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero has been linked with making a stunning summer switch.

