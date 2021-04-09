Liverpool in ‘final stages’ of arranging transfer for cut-price Bundesliga star

Liverpool have been decimated by injuries this term, leaving their title defence in tatters and their recruitment team eyeing defensive reinforcements ahead of the summer window.

Christian Falk has gone out on record to claim, on BILD (via Sport Witness), that the Reds are in the process of finalising Ibrahima Konate’s move to Anfield.

The Frenchman has been strongly linked with a switch from the Bundesliga to the incumbent Premier League champions, as the club ideally hopes to avoid a repeat of the injury fiasco that has left them scrambling for a top four place this term.

“It’s quiet, so they’re really in the final stages of the transfer now; I heard they’re going through, and they’re just going through all the data again as he’s had a few injuries,“ the renowned Bundesliga journalist claimed . “The nice news is they’ve always talked about €40m plus, but he’s supposed to cost, according to our information, the transfer fee is €32.5m- €34m.”

Though those close to the side have suggested the circumstances plaguing the centre of defence are most likely a freak occurrence, it’s a potentially shrewd move for the Merseysiders, particularly given the defender’s reportedly cheaper release clause.

Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez are likely to remain mainstays in the Liverpool defence for the next few seasons or so, but the acquisition of the young centre-back could help guarantee the future of the backline.

There remain some concerns over the 21-year-old’s injury record, however, but it’s an exciting transfer nonetheless for player and club, should the move be greenlighted.