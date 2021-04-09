Liverpool star makes donation to combat COVID-19 in his native Brazil

Outside of the United States, Brazil is the second country that COVID-19 has affected the most. However, Liverpool FC goalkeeper Alisson Becker is doing his best to help his country try to combat the virus.

ESPN Brazil reports that the 28-year-old, who’s also an ambassador of the World Health Organization, will partake in the “Give a Breath for Health” campaign to raise funds to combat COVID-19.

“I am proud of Brazil, and I wish health to all my people. Working together, we can overcome this difficult moment, and I will do whatever I can to help my country and the world during the Covid-19 crisis,” Alisson said.

Alisson has contributed to the campaign, and the funds donated by the Liverpool goalkeeper will help purchase hospital supplies for locations in the State of Amazonas.

Non-evasive ventilation masks for people hospitalized aides cities of Coari, Humaitá, Itacoatiara, Lábrea Parintins, São Gabriel da Cachoeira, Tabatinga and Tefé in the Amazona state.

The rest of the funds from the Liverpool star will go towards purchasing equipment to fill oxygen cylinders in the municipality of Tabatinga, located on the border with Colombia and Peru.

Having this equipment to fill oxygen cylinders in Tabatinga solves a significant logistics dilemma for refueling cylinders in the region.