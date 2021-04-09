Menu

Man United and Spurs monitoring £25m rated on-loan Lyon defender

It’ll be a shame to see Fulham miss out on signing on-loan defender Joachim Andersen on a permanent deal, however, regardless of potential Premier League survival, the Cottagers know they cannot compete with the likes of Manchester United and Spurs.

According to recent reports, Andersen, who has impressed during his first season in England’s top-flight, is emerging as a target for both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Jose Mourinho.

United and Spurs’ defensive woes have been well documented in recent times with both sides desperate to add some stability to their ranks.

A recent report from the Telegraph claims Fulham would like to secure Andersen, who is on-loan from Ligue 1 side Lyon, on a permanent deal.

However, despite the club’s eagerness to see the Dane extend his stay in the country’s capital, mounting interest from two of the Premier League’s biggest clubs is likely to scupper those plans.

It’s been reported that Lyon will ask for just £25m in return for their 24-year-old defender – a valuation which is likely to grab the attention of any club, especially in the post-Covid era we currently find ourselves today.

