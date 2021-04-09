Man United confirm three key players are doubtful to face Spurs on Sunday

While the result was positive for Man United last night, there will be concerns about the amount of suspensions and potential injuries that were picked up in Spain.

It’s already a short turnaround to face Spurs on Sunday so it’s not ideal if any players are carrying knocks, and a report from United’s website has looked at their team news for the weekend.

It’s confirmed that Eric Bailly and Anthony Martial will definitely miss out, but three starters are currently doubtful at this stage.

They quote the manager in saying that Paul Pogba did have a little niggle during the game last night so he may not be at 100%, but it does look like he’ll be fit.

The main concerns are with Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford who were taken off early, and it’s suggested that they still need to be properly assessed ahead of the game on Sunday.

At this point it looks like they should be fit enough to play some part in the game, but United are worse when they aren’t in the team so you have to think they will get every chance to prove their fitness for the game.