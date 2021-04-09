Man United cool interest in megastar due to frosty relations with Mino Raiola

The best agent will find you the best contract offers from interested clubs so you can make your own mind up, so it’s far from ideal if huge clubs would actively avoid you as a player because of who the agent is.

Mino Raiola is well known because he likes to move his clients around and clubs don’t tend to appreciate that, while there have been public spats between Man United and him over the years – particularly when it comes to Paul Pogba.

He also represents Erling Haaland who is wanted by all of Europe’s top clubs just now, but a report from ESPN has indicated that United have cooled their interest because of Raiola.

They aren’t impressed with him taking a tour of Europe to try and flog Haaland to all of the elite clubs, but there’s also the issue that they would rather not pay giant fees just now because of the financial impact of Covid-19 so that plays a big part as well.

Goal have also reported on this and they pointed to similar concerns about Raiola and the problems he’s caused with Pogba, so it doesn’t look like Haaland will be headed to Old Trafford this summer.

Interestingly ESPN claim that Dortmund have little intention of selling him this summer and his release clause doesn’t kick in until next year so they aren’t under any pressure to sell, so the reported price tag of €180m may be too much for anyone to afford just now.