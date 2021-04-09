Man United star’s future still unclear as he’s offered a longer-term deal if he leaves this summer

There’s no doubt that Edinson Cavani does add to this Man United attack when he’s fit, but the club do face a big decision with him this summer.

It’s a tough situation because he’s a big enough star to demand that he starts most games when he’s fit, but injuries have been an issue so you can’t really depend on him for the whole season.

His age also means he’s probably only got one final year left in him at the highest level, so United will need to start looking for a long-term replacement soon.

READ MORE: Police confirm the ASTONISHING dedication from the streaker who entered the field during Granada vs Man United

If they do make a big signing this summer then Cavani will be relegated to a back-up role which he might not like, so you do get the feeling that United may be keeping him as a fall-back option if they don’t feel they can get someone big in the summer.

A recent update has shown that his future is still up in the air, but it’s also worth noting that Boca Juniors are willing to offer him a two year deal so that kind of security can be a big thing as a player gets older:

Solskjaer: “We keep an open dialogue with Cavani. He's still unsure what he wants to do, which I find fine". ? #MUFC @lauriewhitwell Boca Juniors are offering him two years of contract. Man United want to keep Cavani for one more season but he has not decided yet. ?? #Cavani — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 9, 2021

At this point you have to think that if United really wanted him next year then this would have been sorted already, so it won’t be a surprise if he does move on in the summer.