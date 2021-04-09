With just a few games left of the 2020/21 Premier League season as well as at least one more game in the Europa League, all of Manchester United’s focus needs to be on the football.

If things go well for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his charges, he could at least be looking at his first piece of silverware as manager of the club, but he can do without any distractions.

To that end, the Norwegian is unlikely to be too happy with newspaper headlines on Friday that suggest three Man United players have taken advantage of escorting services.

Speaking on the How to be a Porn Star podcast, cited by the Daily Mirror, Hungarian porn star, Shona River, told how one of the players even took back €200 to pay for pizza.

More Stories / Latest News Liverpool and Real Madrid offered further hope in Mbappe chase as World Cup winner stalls on new PSG contract Rosario Central is ready to welcome PSG ace back to his boyhood club Usain Bolt confirms support for Argentina but his choice for the GOAT is a surprise

It’s unsavoury for a club of Man United’s calibre, and the last thing that Solskjaer would want is for his team to become a laughing stock and reporters consistently trying to unmask the trio.