Napoli make transfer decision on Chelsea’s Tiemoue Bakayoko

Once tipped to become one of Europe’s best defensive midfielders, Chelsea’s Tiemoue Bakayoko continues to struggle to recapture his best form as his career keeps on nose-diving.

Since joining the Blues after famously departing Monaco’s 2016-17 Champions League semi-final side along with the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Bernando Silva, Bakayoko has undoubtedly been the most disappointing of the bunch.

Struggling to perform in England’s notoriously fast-paced and physical league, Bakayoko was shipped off to AC Milan just 12-months after arriving.

An underwhelming spell in the Serie A saw the midfielder later rejoin Monaco, again on-loan, before most recently returning back to Italy to turn out for Napoli.

However, perhaps unsurprising given how the last few season’s have panned out for him, Napoli are set to turn down the chance to sign the Chelsea man on a permanent deal.

Despite making nearly 40 appearances already this season, according to a recent report from Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sports Witness), Napoli have ‘already decided’ they will hand the midfielder back to Chelsea this summer.

Bakayoko’s contract with Chelsea expires next summer and no one will be left shocked if he isn’t moved on permanently in time for next season.