This Saturday’s Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona has been building nicely over the past few days.

Both sides will fancy their chances of winning the biggest game of club football in the world, and with all to play for, it promises to be a treat for the fans watching on around the world.

Los Blancos haven’t lost in the last three league matches against their eternal rivals, and have restricted them to a solitary goal during that time.

However, with their main centre-back pairing of Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane both missing, they could be up against it with Lionel Messi in great form.

The Argentinian is the top scorer in the history of El Clasico matches, but hasn’t found the net since May 2018.

He’ll be gunning for glory and wanting to lead from the front with Barca hoping to continue their incredible unbeaten run this year.

Real have a striker of their own enjoying a red-hot goalscoring streak, and Karim Benzema has proved a thorn in the side of many of La Liga’s defenders this season.

Gerard Pique isn’t expected to be fit for the Catalans, which could hand the advantage to the hosts.

Casemiro, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos are most people’s choice as the best midfield trio in the world, however, they’ll meet their match against Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong and La Liga’s outstanding player this year, Pedri.

Let battle commence!