Menu

Opinion: The factors that will decide El Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona

FC Barcelona
Posted by

This Saturday’s Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona has been building nicely over the past few days.

Both sides will fancy their chances of winning the biggest game of club football in the world, and with all to play for, it promises to be a treat for the fans watching on around the world.

MORE: Real Madrid star to sign for Chelsea?

Los Blancos haven’t lost in the last three league matches against their eternal rivals, and have restricted them to a solitary goal during that time.

However, with their main centre-back pairing of Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane both missing, they could be up against it with Lionel Messi in great form.

The Argentinian is the top scorer in the history of El Clasico matches, but hasn’t found the net since May 2018.

He’ll be gunning for glory and wanting to lead from the front with Barca hoping to continue their incredible unbeaten run this year.

Real have a striker of their own enjoying a red-hot goalscoring streak, and Karim Benzema has proved a thorn in the side of many of La Liga’s defenders this season.

Gerard Pique isn’t expected to be fit for the Catalans, which could hand the advantage to the hosts.

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool star makes donation to combat COVID-19 in his native Brazil
‘Scored with one eye’ – Solskjaer applauds Fernandes’ show of ‘skill’
‘Always awkward’ – Paul Scholes slams decision made by former Man United colleague Solskjaer

Casemiro, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos are most people’s choice as the best midfield trio in the world, however, they’ll meet their match against Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong and La Liga’s outstanding player this year, Pedri.

Let battle commence!

More Stories Casemiro El Clasico Frenkie De Jong Karim Benzema Lionel Messi Luka Modric pedri Raphael Varane Sergio Busquets Sergio Ramos Toni Kroos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.