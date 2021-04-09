Police confirm the ASTONISHING dedication from the streaker who entered the field during Granada vs Man United

You generally expect that a fan entering the field will be a spur of the moment thing where they’ve just been swept up in the emotion of a game, but that excuse doesn’t wash if a game is played behind closed doors.
There was a wonderful moment in the Granada vs Man United game last night where the camera suddenly showed a streaker just casually plodding his way across the field, and even the TV cameras took a few seconds to react and cut away.
The most confusing part was the lack of enthusiasm or energy from his part. Usually you expect some kind of high-energy “look at me” performance from a pitch invader, but this guy just looked like he was out for a Sunday stroll.
It was just so unexpected because there weren’t any fans in the ground, so how could a fully naked man get that close to the field unnoticed?
The answer is absolutely wonderful, and this is the kind of dedication that almost has to be admired:
Police have confirmed the man who ran onto the pitch naked during Granada vs. Man United sneaked into the stadium at 7am.
He hid under a canvas for 14 hours waiting for the game to start ? pic.twitter.com/Nf4IKS8CBv
— ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) April 9, 2021
This also had the potential to lead to all kinds of issues before the game if a poor stadium worker lifted that canvas to reveal him before the game, but it just shows the amount of planning that he’s put into this moment.