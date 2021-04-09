Real Madrid team news vs Barcelona: Eden Hazard injury update

It’s never nice to see a top player be cut down by injuries at a vital part of their career, but it just hasn’t gone to plan at Real Madrid for Eden Hazard.

When he’s been fit there have been signs of a fantastic partnership between him and Karim Benzema and that was instrumental in their La Liga title win last season, but the fitness is the big issue.

He just keeps picking up injury after injury so he’s never able to get a run in the team, while he’s been restricted to less than 400 minutes in La Liga this season as a result.

There may have been some hopes that he could return for the Clasico against Barca this weekend to somehow kick-start his Real Madrid career, but he’s been officially ruled out:

Eden Hazard's wait for his Clasico debut goes on… He has been left out of Real Madrid's squad for Saturday's huge game ? pic.twitter.com/uSkpb7MnzB — Goal (@goal) April 9, 2021

It’s a nightmare for the club as well because he can’t be relied upon so they may need to move on from him this summer, but it’s hard to see anyone being willing to pay so much for a player who’s always injured.