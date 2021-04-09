Real Madrid team news vs Barcelona: Zidane has one major decision to make with possible midfield change

Zinedine Zidane has been a creature of habit during his time in charge at Real Madrid as he tends to trust the same players, so there’s no reason to suggest that he’ll make any radical changes for the game against Barcelona tomorrow.

A report from Mundo Deportivo has looked at the likely formation tomorrow evening, and it’s believed that he will go with the same team that started against Liverpool during the week.

That’s largely down to the performance that they put in, but there haven’t been any changes on the injury front so there’s nobody to return to shake things up.

They do point to Fede Valverde as the only possible change going into the game – He’s impressed against Barca in the past, while Kroos and Modric are getting older so it’s likely that they’ll need a rest to be fit to face Liverpool in the second leg.

There’s no doubt that Valverde bring more energy and aggression to the midfield so that may be needed, but Zidane has always trusted his veteran players and it’s likely that Kroos and Modric will start if they’re fit.