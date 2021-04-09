Reported Liverpool target Konate’s release clause disputed in new claim

Liverpool are reportedly close to finalising a deal for cut-price defender Ibrahima Konate from Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig.

Leah Smith, a reporter working for Stretty News, has disputed claims of the Frenchman possessing a release clause, let alone a reduced one, in a tweet.

Contrary to wide spread reports, Ibrahima Konate does NOT have a minimum release clause. RB Leipzig value the defender at €40m.#LFC are the only interested club but talks are stalling due to Reds trying to drive price down even further. pic.twitter.com/oBEuNksZZm — Leah Smith (@LeahSmith_) April 9, 2021

The update directly contrasts against Christian Falk’s assertion, with the BILD journalist having suggested that the centre-half’s reported release clause of €40m was actually closer to being between €32.5m-€34m.

Should the claim be accurate, it would explain in part why the transfer has taken so long to arrange, if the 21-year-old’s injury struggles aren’t a genuine concern for Liverpool.

Regardless, even if the Leipzig man is valued at the reported amount, squabbling over €6m-€7.5m seems a dangerous game to play.

With the Reds’ owners, FSG, having thrown their financial weight behind the club, regardless of where Jurgen Klopp’s men finish this season, the side should realistically possess the funds to afford the defender’s signature.

It may simply be another exercise of financial prudence on the Premier League giants’ part, of course, but they will have to take care to ensure that such dallying doesn’t allow another potential suitor time to swoop in with Konate’s exact value ready to hand.