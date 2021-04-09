Talks held: Eddie Howe speaking to Premier League club after backing out on Celtic agreement

There has been an expectation that Eddie Howe would be the next Celtic manager, but days have gone by without an announcement and it looks like something isn’t quite right.

Football Insider have reported that a verbal agreement had been reached between Celtic and Howe, but he’s since had a change of heart and won’t be taking the job just now.

The feeling had always been that he was trying to hold out for a Premier League job and Celtic may have been his second option, so this all makes sense when they claim that he’s held talks with Crystal Palace about taking over from Roy Hodgson.

It’s stated that Hodgson’s contract expires at the end of the year and there is a temptation to let him go before bringing in a new manager to start a rebuild, while they’ll also be given a £50m transfer budget to help with that.

It’s a fascinating choice for Howe because Celtic will offer him the chance to win trophies and play in Europe, but if he wants to stay in the Premier League then Palace will be the most attractive option.

It’s also stated that Howe isn’t going to make a return until the summer so this could be dragged out, and it might make sense for Celtic to start looking at alternatives.