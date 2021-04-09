Talks held: Euro giants make their move to sign Real Madrid stalwart this summer

Some players may not be truly appreciated until they move on, and that could be the case with Lucas Vazquez at Real Madrid.

He’s not as talented as many members of the squad but he is extremely hard working and reliable, while his versatility also allows Zinedine Zidane to get him into the team for most games.

He’ll turn 30 in the summer so this may be his last chance to earn a big move elsewhere or to test himself in another league, and a report from Football Italia has indicated that AC Milan have opened talks with him.

He’s out of contract in the summer so a fee won’t be required, while it also looks like an extension with Real Madrid isn’t possible as they focus their efforts elsewhere.

A deal isn’t certain as it’s reported that he wants €5m a year over four seasons while Milan are reluctant to go any higher than €4m a season. They do pay Zlatan and Donnarumma more than that, but they don’t see Vazquez as a player that they’ll break the wage structure for.

There’s also interest from other clubs so a move to the San Siro isn’t certain, but it does look like he’ll finally leave Real this summer.