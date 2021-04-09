Tottenham are reportedly preparing for an overhaul of the squad in the upcoming summer window, with even Hugo Lloris’ spot not immune to the likely impending changes.

Christian Falk reports that Wolfsburg’s shotstopper, Koen Casteels, has attracted the London side’s gaze, as the club’s current No.1 is close to entering the final year of his contract.

“Tottenham have been looking at the goalkeeper position. Hugo Lloris is 34, and his contract ends in 2022,” the journalist told BILD (via Sport Witness).

“He is not in dispute, but of course, you have to look at it; it could become a focus of attention.

“They (Tottenham) are watching (Casteels), and we know he would like to go to a top club as he would like to recommend himself to have a chance of going to Qatar with the national team.

“Whether a change comes is questionable because he is still tied until 2024, which means he costs a bit of money, but he is, at least, on the shortlist.”

Jose Mourinho will be just as aware as many that high-quality goalkeepers (much like high-quality centre-halves) are an invaluable commodity in short supply.

With Lloris turning 35 in December, one might suspect that it’s only really a matter of time before the Frenchman is replaced between the sticks at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Jointly leading the clean sheet chart in the Bundesliga, Casteels certainly represents an interesting target for Spurs and, at the age of 28, may very well be trusted to immediately slot into the first-XI, should he be pursued come the season end.