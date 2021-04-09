It’s one of football’s truisms that, when you’re at or near the foot of the table, nothing ever seems to go right for you.

Almost as if something can go wrong it invariably will do.

That certainly seems to be the case for Newcastle United who have stumbled from one disaster to another throughout the 2020/21 Premier League campaign.

With only a few games left of the season, the Magpies are still in big trouble and are absolutely not out of the woods when it comes to relegation.

To that end, losing their captain to injury is the last thing that Steve Bruce needs.

According to Sky Sports, Jamaal Lascelles has suffered a stress fracture of the foot, and it could be the end of the player’s season.

One piece of good news is the return of Callum Wilson against Burnley, the front man having been recently sidelined with a hamstring injury.