Tottenham star tipped for La Liga switch should Barcelona and Madrid fail to attract key targets

Both Real Madrid and Barcelona have major defensive signings in their sights ahead of what will be a difficult summer window for clubs getting to grips with the financial ramifications of COVID-19.

David Alaba and Eric Garcia are two names consistently linked with the La Liga outfits, though, Tottenham’s Davinson Sanchez has also been mentioned should moves for the aforementioned pair fail to materialise.

That’s according to El Desmarque, who suggest that the former Ajax centre-half could be a suitable backup option for Spain’s giants.

Despite struggling with a poor run of form for club and country nearer to the start of the season, the Columbian has featured regularly under Jose Mourinho beyond the turn of the year.

Nonetheless, there are suspicions that the Portuguese is not completely happy with the 24-year-old’s performances for Spurs and would be willing to part ways with him in the summer, as reported by Sport Witness.

With a contract running until 2024, the London club would be in a good position to extract value out of the defender – at least, as far as it is possible to given the current global circumstances.

Mourinho is expected to make some changes to his squad ahead of the next season and Sanchez could very well be a casualty in the process if reports are to be believed.