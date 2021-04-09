Menu

Usain Bolt confirms support for Argentina but his choice for the GOAT is a surprise

After dominating the world of athletics for a decade, Jamaican sprinter, Usain Bolt, is undoubtedly enjoying a well-deserved rest.

After trying his hand at football in Australia at Central Coast Mariners in 2018, Bolt can take advantage of more leisurely pastimes, with no training regime to get in the way of a day in the sunshine.

His second sport has always been football, and his love of Manchester United has been well documented.

Interestingly, he also professes to support Argentina, according to an interview given to Gazzetta dello Sport, cited by the Daily Mail.

To that end, when thinking of who he might choose as football’s GOAT (Greatest of All Time), Lionel Messi might be the expectation.

However, Bolt has gone against popular opinion.

“It is difficult for me to choose because I support Argentina, but I am a big fan of Cristiano Ronaldo,” he said to Gazzetta dello Sport, cited by the Daily Mail.

“I admire Ronaldo since he played for Manchester United and I support the Red Devils.

“I think he has something more than Messi because he has proven himself in many leagues. That’s why I choose Ronaldo.”

Of course, both players deserve to be on a podium all of their own, given how long they’ve been at the very top level in the game.

