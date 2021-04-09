Menu

(Video) Arteta confirms striker remains committed to Gunners despite Ozil comparisons

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed that striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang remains totally committed to the Gunners, despite recent comparisons made to former midfielder Mesut Ozil.

Having left last summer under a major cloud, Ozil’s time in London came to a bitter end following a drawn-out transfer saga which resulted in the Gunners reportedly having to buy the German out of his contract.

Aubameyang, who recently penned a bumper new deal, has seen his situation compared to Ozil’s due to concerns the striker could end up costing the club more than they bargained for.

Addressing the concerns, Arteta has reassured fans he does not believe they’ll see a repeat of the Ozil saga and that their star forward remains completely committed to the Londoners.

