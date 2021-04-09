Video: Commentators laugh at the absurdity of VAR as Willian Jose’s goal for Wolves vs Fulham is ruled out

Of course there are a few examples of VAR stepping in to fix some injustices in games this season, but it’s reached a point where you would really struggle to argue that it’s an improvement to the game.

We saw another example tonight between Wolves and Fulham as part of a sleeve may have been offside and the dreaded lines were all over the screen, and the French commentary adds to the madness as the commentator just laughs at how ridiculous the process is:

Pictures from RMC Sport