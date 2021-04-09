Ahead of their Crystal Palace test this weekend, Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel, had some words of wisdom for attacking midfielder, Christian Pulisic.

The American has been one of the Blues’ shining lights when he’s been given the chance, and the fact that injuries have played a part means that he hasn’t featured as much as he, or Chelsea, might like.

Consequently, an over-exuberance during games is probably to be expected, but his manager would prefer him to be calm in order to do his best work.