Tottenham Hotspur are likely to be pinning all of their hopes this season on winning the Carabao Cup against Manchester City, and not just for a passport into European football next season.

Rumours that Harry Kane may look elsewhere if Spurs fail in the showpiece aren’t without foundation, although talkSPORT’s Trevor Sinclair can’t see anything coming of links to Chelsea.

The former West Ham star had a couple of valid reasons why he believes it makes no sense for the England front man to move across the capital too.