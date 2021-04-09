Menu

Video: Oldham stun Colchester with an OUSTANDINGLY bizarre free-kick routine

Posted by

It’s always enjoyable when a team go out on a limb with a mad free-kick routine, because it’s either going to be amazingly brilliant or hilariously awful.

Oldham can count this one in the brilliant category tonight as a few players did all they could to disrupt the keeper before it was taken, before a pinpoint strike found it’s way in off the post:

Pictures from I-Follow

Perhaps they did just enough to disrupt the positioning of the wall and it allowed the space for the shot to be taken, but it’s definitely an unusual one.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.