Video: Oldham stun Colchester with an OUSTANDINGLY bizarre free-kick routine

It’s always enjoyable when a team go out on a limb with a mad free-kick routine, because it’s either going to be amazingly brilliant or hilariously awful.

Oldham can count this one in the brilliant category tonight as a few players did all they could to disrupt the keeper before it was taken, before a pinpoint strike found it’s way in off the post:

Oldham’s free kick tactics tonight ? pic.twitter.com/4TtxcAdr7h — Football Shithousery (@FootyRustling) April 9, 2021

Pictures from I-Follow

Perhaps they did just enough to disrupt the positioning of the wall and it allowed the space for the shot to be taken, but it’s definitely an unusual one.